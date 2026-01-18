Wintertime offers several ways to enjoy the outdoors. You can go skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and more. The problem is that these activities require specialized footwear, which can be heavy. In comes the Veverka brothers from the Czech Republic, who designed a compact hybrid winter device that lets you do all three. Called the Combi Ski, it integrates mini skis, snowshoes, and ice spikes to cater to varied winter terrain.

It straps onto your shoes to give you the freedom and confidence to venture into icy mountains, with ice spikes so you can walk safely on slippery, icy terrain. It also transforms into snowshoes, so you can hike on deeper, uneven snowy paths, or ski down slopes and skate on snowy roads.

Combi Ski comes in two parts: the body and a reversible platform, both made with High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE). The soles on the platform are EVA Copolymer, while the edges and outer metal hoop are made with stainless steel. Snowboard-type bindings on the body strap the device firmly to your footwear, while shin bindings secure it to the ankles to help you achieve comfortable turns.

This shoe attachment is compatible with trekking boots, mountain/combat boots, and snowboard boots. The transformation occurs with the reversible platform, which features a unique two-button swivel system for swift switching from snowshoe mode to ski mode. It features shock-absorbing EVA foam both in ski mode and snowshoe mode. The latter doubles the size of the shoes you’re wearing and uses EVA foam to remove snow.

Meanwhile, in ski mode, the foam on the Combi Ski helps reduce adverse vibration. This mode also features protruding lines to help maintain direction. Then, the partially free reinforced heel offers stability and easy movement uphill and on slopes.

Images courtesy of Combi Ski