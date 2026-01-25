Since late last year, the skyrocketing prices of RAM have affected every segment of the tech industry. Sadly, it means PC gamers can either spend a hefty premium to upgrade, or wait until the demand from artificial intelligence companies eventually tanks. In the meantime, there are other things we can spend on to enhance our gaming experience. Secretlab presents the MAGNUS Evo.

Whether it’s for gaming or productivity, this premium piece of furniture touts plenty of benefits. Just like its lineup of high-end gaming chairs, the manufacturer is catering to the ever-changing needs of its customers. These days, standing desks are becoming the new standard for office workers, students, and the average user who prioritizes ergonomics.

Right off the bat, the most essential feature of the MAGNUS Evo is the adjustable height. Unlike the regular desks, we can dynamically switch from sitting to standing. With the help of heavy-duty electric motors, this SKU can handle a maximum weight of 265 lbs. The top surface can go as low as 28.3″ and as high as 46.1″ with support for up to three preset heights.

The forward-facing control panel is always within reach and can be locked to prevent unintentional adjustments. Sensors offer additional safety as movement stops automatically if any obstacle gets in the way. We admire Secretlab’s use of dedicated magnetic zones to intuitively anchor compatible accessories and cables.

Another awesome element that makes the MAGNUS Evo a great alternative is the impressive cable management system. In fact, one of the legs comes with an integrated power supply. Say goodbye to the dreaded jumble of wires courtesy of the magnetic drop-down tray. Pair this bad boy with Secretlab’s gaming chairs for top-notch comfort.

