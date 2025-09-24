Polyhaus’ Tetra-One captivates the eye with its geometrical form, its gabled silhouette accentuated by expansive exterior glazing. But outside of its beauty, this additional dwelling unit (ADU) prototype offers a potential housing solution from the wildfires in San Diego, California.

Its construction focused on sustainability and resistance to climate change and wildfires. It used highly resistant materials and advanced manufacturing techniques to achieve climate resiliency. It used Douglas Fir sourced from restoration projects in the Colville National Forest, led by Vaagen Timbers in WA.

Polyhaus’ Tetra-One is environmentally sustainable. Its primary use of digitally-fabricated Cross-Laminated-Timber (CLT) panels not only reduces carbon footprint. It also maximizes structural efficiency and wildfire resiliency, while respecting natural ecosystems.

Moreover, the CLT panels offer a high degree of wildfire resilience because it’s robotically fabricated and leave no airgaps that would otherwise only feed the fire. The panels boast a thickness that range between 4.5″ and 7.5″, which is above the 1.5″ per hour char rate specified by the National Design Specification (NDS) for wood construction. The thickness provides a wall assembly that effectively increases fire-resiliency three to five times that of conventional wood construction.

Moreover, Polyhaus’ Tetra-One used CLT panels wrapped with high-performing insulated metal panels for added fire resistance. Then the aerodynamic interior resulting from the unit’s uniquely patented shape also minimizes areas vulnerable to wildfire propagation.

Aside from its construction, the unit offers a comfortable 540 sq. ft. of living experience. Its bright and welcoming interior offers a modern cottage living vibe. The Tetra-One has a living room, kitchen, bonus area, and a sleeping loft spread across a 440 sq. feet ground floor and a 100 sq. ft. mezzanine.

Images courtesy of Polyhaus