The Tiny Getaway House from Eco Tiny House provides a competitive blend of comfort and adventure. It’s one of the company’s bestselling models, featuring a spacious space that adapts the upside-down layout.

It’s a compact and simple house that spans 7.2 meters long yet it offers a well-maximized layout for functionality and comfort. It offers enough space for a family of four, offering two galleries so children and parents have their respective sleeping spaces.

The Tiny Getaway House exudes a contemporary, cabin-like design that focuses on quality. Its exterior is a combination of thermally treated wood and steel for robust construction. Then the sloping metal roof offers both durability and aesthetics.

Meanwhile, strategically-placed glazing and operable windows provide natural light and ventilation. Large glass windows seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor views and open the interior space to make it feel spacious.

Despite its compact interior, the Tiny Getaway House allows freedom in movement. The areas flow seamlessly and each corner utilized for function. The kitchen is modern with built-in induction cooktop and oven.

There’s a storage-integrated staircase that leads to the loft area, which serves as the dining/living space. Underneath it is one of the bedrooms with operable windows and built-in shelving on either sides. Meanwhile, the other bedroom is on the opposite end of the home and it’s a loft type.

The Tiny Getaway House offers an elegant and modern tiny house living experience. Every corner is carefully considered and planned. It’s a functional masterpiece that boasts both functionality and quality design.

Images courtesy of Eco Tiny House