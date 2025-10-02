The Dialed Camp Kitchen brings indoor cooking outdoors. It’s a modular camp kitchen that caters to all your outdoor cooking needs from food prep to clean up.

It’s essentially a kitchen in a box and by box we mean a durable, waterproof, and dust proof injection-molded hard plastic case similar to those Pelican hard coolers. It opens to reveal a slide-out two-burner stove, a wood fiber cutting board that clicks into place, and two detachable aluminum Molle wings: one for the USB faucet and collapsible sink, the another for the stove.

Moreover, the Dialed Camp Kitchen comes with a series of Molle plates to hang cooking tools and pouches, and a canvas tool roll. These thoughtful additions result in an organized and fully functional compact kitchen, where essentials are within easy reach during cooking, food prep, and washing. Then no-rattle straps ensure the objects inside the case don’t bump around during transport.

Meanwhile, other functional additions include the trash bag underneath the stove, a mesh pouch to dry dishes or other utensils, and three super-bright LED lights for visibility when cooking at night. The lights are dimmable, color adjustable (white and amber), and USB rechargeable.

The Dialed Camp Kitchen is designed to hold cooking and dining essentials for a party of four. These include four spices, four plates, four Stanley nesting cups, four flatware sets, and four bowls. Aside from a double burner, it also has an option for a single butane stove.

Meanwhile, cooking essentials include two frying pans up to 12″ diameter with removable handles and two pots up to 5 liters with a max height of 6″. The Dialed Camp Kitchen is perfect for over landing, camping, RV + van life, picnics, boating, and even garden cookouts.

Images courtesy of Dialed Outdoor