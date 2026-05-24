Dragan Systems’ Pocket Winch delivers massive hauling power in a lightweight and modular design. It can handle loads over 1000x its weight at just 680 g (1.5 lb), making it an ideal tool for backcountry adventures. It can move up to 907 kg (2,000 lb) of stuck vehicle or trail-blocking deadfall, in a portable design that easily stows in a backpack, in a glove compartment, or even a dopp bag.

Traditional come-alongs are heavy and take up generous spaces in your trunk. But this one minimizes size and weight without sacrificing strength and durability by using high-quality materials. It used carbon fiber on the two-piece collapsible handle for maximum leverage with minimal weight. Then the core housing and gears are crafted from precision-milled aircraft-grade aluminum, hard anodized to withstand the elements.

Moreover, Dragan System said the braided cord is a lightweight synthetic material that is stronger than steel. A force-doubling pulley that creates a dual-line setup instantly amplifies the Pocket Winch’s mechanical prowess. It brings the pulling capacity from 454 kg (1,000 lb) to a maximum of 907 kg (2,000 lb). It also shortens the pull distance from 20 to 10 feet (6 to 3 m).

Using the tool is fairly simple: connect the handle pieces, then set up the main winch body between a strapped anchor point and a strapped load. The anchor point could be a tree, and the strapped load could be a stuck vehicle or log. Then crank up the handle to move the pulley. Dragan System calls the Pocket Winch a “reliable rescue system for your wildest adventures and a versatile workhorse for your daily tasks.”

Images courtesy of Dragan Systems