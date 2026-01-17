The iconic NASA-approved Fisher Space Pen just got a tactical upgrade. It retains the same silhouette loved by NASA’s astronauts, but now boasts features for outdoor or emergency use. The upgrade, called the Fisher Space Pen Measure Twice, is an EDC, travel, tactical, and adventure-ready writing instrument.

This pen is “for those who plan carefully, act decisively, and never compromise on accuracy.” Whether it’s a builder, a first responder, an architect, or someone who values preparedness, this pen is ready for action any time. A notable change in this version is the fidget-friendly deployment. This is a bolt-action tactical pen, a big departure from the brand’s usual caps, clickers, or twist-activated pens.

Moreover, the body of the Fisher Space Pen Measure Twice is tough yet lightweight. It is crafted from anodized aluminum, rather than the original’s chrome-plated brass, which makes it resistant to corrosion, scratches, and impacts. Then, opposite the writing tip is a hidden tungsten carbide tip glass breaker, which comes in handy during emergencies. Lastly, there are ruler markings along the side of its body, which are in Imperial (up to 3.5 inches) and Metric (up to 9cm)— hence the “Measure Twice” in its name.

Other than the additions, this pen retained the core concept of the original— the replaceable cartridge inside. While the cartridge is compatible with any PR refill, it includes a Fisher Pressured PR4 with black ink. This is a special, astronaut-tested cartridge: it can write upside down, underwater, and in zero gravity, just like the one sent to the moon in 1969. This makes the Fisher space Pen Measure Twice even more adventure-ready.

Images courtesy of Fisher Space Pen