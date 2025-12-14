VSSL’s Java G25 Coffee Grinder is an essential coffee making tool that’s equally comfortable on granite countertops and granite outcrops. It’s sleek, stylish, compact, ergonomic, and very well built for longtime use and abuse.

This is a fastidiously engineered grinder built for adventure from 6061 machined aircraft grade aluminum and 304 food-grade stainless steel, making it nearly indestructible. It’s as rugged as it gets and best suited for those who prefer barista-quality grind at home or outdoors.

VSSL’s Java G25 Coffee Grinder provides the most consistent grind size of any hand-grinder on the market. That’s thanks to its host of durable and powerful elements. These include high carbon 420 stainless steel conical burrs and dual bearings for Axle stability. It also has an expandable handle that increases grinding leverage.

This device offers 50 grind settings to support various brewing methods, whether French press, espresso, drip, pour over, or Moka Pot. It is also easy to use, with a push-release top cap that offers quick access to the bean hopper.

Moreover, the extendable grind handle on VSSL’s Java G25 Coffee Grinder doubles as a locking carabiner handle when retracted. Its grinder knob threads attach within the catch when not in use, and the magnetic integration allows it to sit securely on the extended grind handle.

This hand grinder nests seamlessly inside VSSL’s Nest Pour Over Kit and the AeroPress Go for an on-the-go brewing system. It measures 6.3” long with a diameter of 2” and weighs 15.2 oz (431g). It has a 30g ground capacity, which is enough for a single cup of joe.

Images courtesy of VSSL