Rodman’s ED08 flashlight is not much bigger than a quarter but built to withstand the outdoors with its robust craftmanship. It boasts a shell made entirely from GR5 titanium, for exceptional lightweight strength, durability, and corrosion and water resistance.

It weighs just 1.14 oz but can withstand the harshest of conditions. It’s IP68-rated to withstand rain, snow, dust, and intense heat exposure. It performs reliably well even when submerged in water, crushed by a vehicle, or dropped from a high-altitude.

Aside from its tough construction, Rodman’s ED08 flashligh is equally comfortable in both indoor and outdoor use. It blasts 300 lumens of reliable light from 13 LEDs that are capable of emitting four different colors and 11 lighting modes. It offers Warm Light (4500K, CRI: 90) — 4*1W LED, Red Light (625nm) — 3*1W LED, Blue Light (455nm) — 3*1W LED, and UV Light (365nm) — 3*1W LED.

Moreover, it has High, Medium, Low, Eco, and Strobe modes to cater to various lighting needs. A simple press on the button lets you cycle through the different modes. It can illuminate up to 55 meters ahead and offers instant high brightness with a simple press.

Rodman’s ED08 flashlight runs on a USB-C rechargeable 150mAh battery, which offers approximately 45 minutes of continuous use at maximum brightness. It is good for up to 26 hours in low-light mode. Meanwhile, its one-button operation ensures a user-friendly experience every time.

It also has built-in magnets for hands-free use and an adjustable stand with a 0–105° range for proper beam angle. Rodman’s ED08 flashlight easily blends into your lifestyle with its portable and stylish design. You can use it as a pendant or hang from a keychain or a carabiner for quick on-the-go access.

Images courtesy of Rodman