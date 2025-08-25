The OmniPro 2.0 takes design inspiration from its predecessor, the OmniPro, albeit it’s slightly heavier but packs more functionality. It’s a pocket-sized toolbox and a “jack of all trades” in both indoor and outdoor use.

This multi-tool offers both strength, durability, and efficiency with its Gr5 titanium construction ensured with IPX-8 waterproofing. It’s practically indestructible and can handle daily use and abuse. At the heart of its design is a precision adjustable wrench that now opens to an impressive 18mm capacity compared to the original’s 12mm. This means it can handle a wide variety of nuts and bolts.

Moreover, the adjustment knob in the OmniPro 2.0 is now larger and more tactile for effortless one-handed use even with gloves on or in wet or slippery conditions. The wrench also doubles as a bottle opener, a phone stand, and a precise caliper. The jaws of the wrench provide accurate measurements in both metric and imperial scales.

Additionally, the inclusion of two hex wrench holes for a 1/4″ and 1/6″ bit transforms this tool into a reliable screwdriver. Even the non-wrench end features a reversible ratcheting 1/4″ bit driver, which helps when working with tight spaces. The bidirectional ratchet mechanism provides a satisfyingly tactile feedback when it clicks into place.

Moreover, a magnetic compartment with an improved latching mechanism offers room for four extra bits. It is easy to remove but strong enough to stay put when in idle mode. But the obvious addition to the OmniPro 2.0 is the precision folding surgical blade that’s dangerously sharp and the magnetic eternal pen. Meanwhile, subtle changes include the glass breaker is now ceramic instead of tungsten steel. There are now five instead of three tritium vial slots to make this tool easily visible in the dark.

Images courtesy of IF