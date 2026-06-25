FlexTorch Duo offers versatile functionality with its dual light design. It adapts to different lighting scenarios thanks to a detachable frame that provides two independent light sources. It features a modular design that splits into two: one magnetically mounts to metal surfaces for hands-free use, while the other unfolds for wide-area flood light.

The modules deploy in seconds, delivering reliable illumination wherever your adventure takes you. Conveniently, the modules offer two-way charging. This means that when one module runs out of battery, the other automatically charges it through a magnetic connection. This shared power system (each runs on a 2500mAh battery) ensures both modules are always ready for use.

FlexTorch Duo offers easy button access to the different light modes. It has Strobe, Spotlight, red and blue side lights, and red/blue signal lights. The Spotlight mode emits a focused, long-range beam for clear visibility, while Strobe delivers a high-frequency flashing light ideal for emergencies. Additionally, the side lights offer both steady and flashing options.

Moreover, the top mount features a four-stage telescopic design that adapts to different heights and camp setups. It provides three brightness levels (max at 1200lm) for reading, dining, or ambiance. Not just a dual-source flashlight, this outdoor gear also packs other camping essentials.

FlexTorch Duo has a magnesium fire starter tucked at the back near the built-in pocket clip. One side has a sliding bottle opener that is also strong enough to open packages, while the other side features a removable emergency whistle. It also doubles as a power bank and is IP65-rated to withstand dust, rain, and water splashes.

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Images courtesy of kamanINC