We won’t argue that monohulls look sleek and sexy, but when it comes to stability and space, multi-hull leisure vessels are clearly superior. Archipelago Expedition Yachts presents The 80, which is reportedly their largest watercraft to date. With a length overall (LOA) listed at 79 feet and a 36-foot beam, the possibilities are practically up to whoever can afford to commission one.

For the hull currently in production, the British group kept the client’s name confidential. However, every aspect of its construction is overseen by the lucky owner. The latter was also described as someone “who shares the same philosophy as the founder of Archipelago Yachts: he wanted more from his boating.”

Archipelago Expedition Yachts is building a catamaran capable of longer journeys, faster cruising speeds, seaworthiness even in the roughest conditions, and luxurious comfort throughout its volumes. The 80 boasts a payload capacity of 16 tons — more than enough to hold amphibious vehicles, helicopters, sailing boats, and submersibles.

This twin-hull is outfitted with a diesel-electric propulsion setup to help it reach speeds of up to 30 knots. The shipyard can also add a 180 kW standalone generator to run the hotel load of The 80 separately from the hybrid engine. The layout of the first hull is unavailable but renders hint at an open floor plan across all decks.

We’re guessing crew and guest rooms are assigned to each of its hulls, while the upper deck can be configured as the owner’s suite. It can accommodate up to 12 people. A Palfinger long-reach crane helps haul water toys, tenders, and other heavy items to and from The 80. Its Chartwell Marine architecture already has a proven track record for performance and reliability.

Images courtesy of Archipelago Expedition Yachts