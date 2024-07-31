All overlanding enthusiasts all agree we can’t get enough restomods of classic off-roading machines. Opinions may vary but there are some who are more discerning when it comes to their rides. This means they prefer to keep almost everything stock as much as possible. As difficult as it sounds, Bring A Trailer occasionally has rare lots on offer like this 1992 Land Rover Defender 110.

Deals like these usually garner a lot of attention given the larger wheelbase variant is the more popular option. While the two-door 90 is somewhat the sportier of the two, most choose the larger trim for a reason. This 1992 Land Rover Defender 110 provides additional seating and a larger cargo space. Plus, this bad boy is completely murdered out.

The fact that the SUV flaunts a blackout paint job should boost its appeal. Nevertheless, owners can always chromatically customize it later on. The auction house tells us chassis number SALLDHMF8JA918919 shows approximately 188,000 miles on the odometer and is a left-hand-drive unit. The original sale was in Spain before its eventual arrival in the United States.

According to its documentation, the 1992 Land Rover Defender 110 underwent some mechanical upgrades. Under the hood now sits a 2.5-liter 200Tdi turbodiesel inline-four with a five-speed gearbox. Elsewhere, the exterior receives a stunning metallic black coat, while the interior flaunts black upholstery with inserts to match.

Apart from servicing the brakes and clutch hydraulics, we’re also looking at a four-inch suspension lift. Bring A Trailer likewise highlights the 1992 Land Rover Defender 110’s 16″ Method wheels wrapped in 37″ Maxxis tires. Apart from superior comfort and performance, an Apple CarPlay-compatible touchscreen stereo head unit provides immersive entertainment.

Images courtesy of Bring A Trailer