Of all the places one can expect to source an electric bike, Nepal might be the last on the list. Still, it is exactly where the Project Zero concept hails from as it edges closer to production. Yatri Motorcycles has been working on its battery-powered café racer for years now. As such, eco-minded enthusiasts closely following its progress should be happy to know about its status.

“With a design philosophy of Elegance in Motion, Project Zero inherits the proportions of a cafe racer and upgrades it with clean, modern design lines. Through this elegant design, we aim to reach not only the environmentalists but ultimately those who care about owning an inspiring product,” says the Kathmandu-based outfit.

This all-electric motorcycle uses a Chromoly steel trellis frame for its lightweight yet durable construction. Up front, you’re looking at 43-mm RCP adjustable forks in an upside-down configuration, while down bac, is an RC adjustable mono-shock. Both of its aluminum rims have CNC machined hubs with Brembo brakes.

To match its emission-free vibe, Yatri Motorcycles goes with a 7-inch TFT dash system. The vibrant display offers superior visibility in all conditions. Other modern features keyless activation, cutting-edge sensors, and 4G connectivity. The latter allows the Project Zero to receive OTA updates to regularly enhance its performance.

The manufacturer also points out the integrated taillight. This single unit emits different colors to convey each status. The edges flash yellow to indicate turning direction, green could likely mean a full charge, and so on. Powering the 64-horsepower electric motor the Project Zero is an 8.0 kWh battery pack. This gives it a range of 143 miles on a full tank of power.

Images courtesy of Yatri Motorcycles