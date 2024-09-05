If you are into two-wheelers with an out-of-the-ordinary appeal, the guys over at Bandit9 have your back. We’ve featured a lot of their past exploits yet are still in awe whenever something new drops. The freshest addition to their growing fleet of custom motorcycles is the new EVE Odyssey.

In many ways, it retains familiar elements of its predecessor, but reportedly delivers better mileage. The shop operates out of Ho Chi Minh City (formerly known as Saigon), with Daryl Villaneuva at the helm. The new EVE Odyssey shows us they haven’t lost their aesthetic touch.

In other words, the machines that roll out of the assembly line are like artisanal mechanical masterpieces. However, instead of just displaying these bad boys in a museum, they’re for fellow moto enthusiasts looking for a unique ride. Nonetheless, everything is really up to the owner.

At a glance, the latest EVE Odyssey is just as stunning as the first iteration but boasts some modern upgrades. The bike measures 2,200 mm x 800 mm x 750 mm (LxWxH) with a seat height of 710 mm (about 28 inches). This bike is also remarkably lightweight at only 256 lbs.

Bandit9 achieves this via the use of 7075 aluminum, which it lauds for “high strength, toughness, and resistance to fatigue.” The slightly larger frame and body flaunt a hand-brushed finish with a clear coat to highlight the natural beauty of the metal.

Up front is a custom telescopic fork, while the rear gets a single-sided swingarm with a monoshock unit. An air-cooled four-stroke 125 cc engine allows it to hit a top speed of 68 mph with a 156 mph range. Every new EVE Odyssey takes approximately three months to complete.

Images courtesy of Bandit9