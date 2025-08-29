Build Your Dreams, or BYD, as the automotive market recognizes it, is a Chinese EV marque that now boasts a global presence. YANGWANG is a high-performance subsidiary of the company, which first made the headlines in 2023 with the U8 all-electric luxury SUV. This year appears to mark another major milestone as the U9 Track Edition sets a new top speed record.

Keep in mind that these numbers will gradually increase over time as the technology improves. However, it is a remarkable feat for a relatively new player in the industry, nonetheless. This noteworthy achievement was attempted on August 8, 2025, at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) test track in Germany.

Although the average consumer cannot drive the U9 Track Edition on public roads, it’s fundamentally similar to the regular version. YANGWANG says it uses “the same e4 Platform and DiSus-X core technical architecture.” The standard U9 is a zero-emission supercar with a quad-motor configuration that’s no slouch when it comes to performance.

Its formidable powertrain reportedly outputs 1,287 horsepower and 1,239 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, its souped-up cousin touts the “world’s first mass-produced 1200V ultra-high-voltage vehicle platform.”

Alongside a cutting-edge thermal management system, the record-setting machine can crank out a staggering 2,959 horsepower and 2,183 lb-ft of torque. Behind the wheel of the U9 Track Edition at the time was German professional driver Marc Basseng. As for the top speed, officials list it as approximately 293.54 mph.

According to the press release, “the YANGWANG U9 Track Edition retains the aerodynamic design of the current YANGWANG U9 and is equipped with an enhanced, optional carbon-fiber front splitter that is already in mass production, fully verifying the scientific design and technical reliability of the YANGWANG U9 under ultra-high-speed operating conditions.”

Images courtesy of YANGWANG