With the automotive industry gradually shifting from internal combustion engines (ICE) to green alternatives, our options are also growing diverse. This means Tesla no longer has a monopoly over all-electric vehicles and allows relatively new players such as Rivian establish a foothold in the market. With a growing number of customers, the company announces the new Rivian Adventure Department (RAD).

At first, this subsidiary does not seen that different from what other marques offer. However, what it does differently from the competition is the clear focus on rugged performance. Given activities such as overlanding and other off-road shenanigans already have sizeable following, it’s about time EVs catch up to their ICE counterparts.

Making its official debut at Big Sky, Montana in the 2026 FAT Ice Race you’re looking at several units tuned by RAD. What blew people away was the second-place finish, which is an outstanding feat for a fresh face in the scene. According to the manufacturer, owners of the second-generation quad-motor R1S and R1T will eventually receive the RAD Tuner software upgrade.

Compatible machines will support custom drive modes via touch sliders that tweak multiple variables. These involve the powertrain, stability, suspension characteristics, torque, brake regeneration, and more. Owners who prefer the convenience of presets, RAD provides two. First is Desert Rally from the Rebelle Rally data, and Hill Climb, which sources settings from Pikes Peak.

Eventually, Rivian plans to release special editions with RAD badging and upgrades. As the press release details, the team’s mission is “finding the next level of what’s possible with our vehicles, bridging between where we find the extremes and the features that end up in your driveway.”

Images courtesy of Rivian