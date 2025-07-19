At first glance, it’s easy to mistake this new bike by Bandit9 as a sleek all-electric machine. Given the surging demand for green mobility, it seems there’s always a new emission-free ride just around the corner. However, this custom two-wheeler is still packing a traditional powertrain. The a is a creative take on the Italian marque’s naked sportbike.

Just as it’s name suggests, the donor motorcycle is a Ducati Monster 821. The shop reveals that this specific model is based on a bespoke project for one of its clients who was captivated by the EVE Odyssey. It flaunts a split-body setup with an aluminum at the front and carbon fiber for the rear.

The metal section has a satin finish, while the composite receives a glossy clear coat, which keeps the intricate weaves visibile. The mixed-material shell of the Ducati 821 covers a tubular steel trellis and cast aluminum frame. Overall, it’s projecting an aviation-inspired silhouette.

Also underneath is an 821 cc V-twin engine capable of cranking out 110 horsepower and 65.8 lb-ft of torque. Expect a zero to 60 mph acceleration of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of about 125 mph. Its wheels come with MotoGP-grade Brembo brakesSACHS suspension units.

“With its racing pedigree and a body we hand-built from scratch, the Ducati 821 was born for the track—and designed to carve through mountains. Its tight geometry, low weight, and rigid frame give you the confidence to lean deeper, brake later, and commit to every turn,” writes Bandit9. Only 9 examples are available globally.

Images courtesy of Bandit9