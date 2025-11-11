Pininfarina never ceases to impress with its bold vision that pushes the envelope of design and engineering. While most people still associate the firm with automotive endeavors, its exploits into other industries go to show the ability to adapt. One of its latest projects involves a leading name in smart and luxury recreational vehicles — AC Future. They’re calling it the AI Transformer House (AI-TH).

The lineup reportedly features three distinct models that serve specific purposes. All share a base architecture, but are configured uniquely, yet carry a cost that will put the average recreationists on the fence. Given the name behind the blueprint and aesthetic, people should already expect an eye-watering price tag in the first place.

The first in the AI-TH catalog is the AI-THu. Perhaps we can still classify it as a motorhome during transport. However, it functions as an additional dwelling unit once in place. “The AI-THu is an AI-enabled sustainable smart home that transforms to offer 400 square feet of interior living space, including a 40-square-foot outdoor patio,” writes AC Future

Next on the list is the AI-THd, which is the more traditional RV affair. It delivers plenty of flexibility with expandable sections and a dual-function cockpit. The latter turns into a makeshift office on site. Meanwhile, the rest of the habitat becomes a luxury residence away from home. Last, but certainly not least, is the AI-THt.

The third in the bunch functions as a lavish travel trailer that provides plenty of space to customize and enjoy. It can be hauled by most pickup trucks and SUVs. Unlike the AI-THd, it has four expandable sections. One more, it turns into an opulent recreational platform once you reach the camp site. Which AI-TH model appeals to you?

Images courtesy of AC Future/Pininfarina