Outdoor enthusiasts are getting even bolder. Instead of taking the well-beaten path, more and more are taking the route less-traveled. As such, there is a growing demand for RVs with outstanding off-road capabilities. Sunlight is the latest to heed the call with a new rugged platform christened the IBEX. So far, its profile shows that looks can be deceiving.

A passing glance is not enough, because the exterior details do not exactly scream overlanding. Instead, it resembles your average camper van with some understated tweaks. However, when you take the time to get to know this motorhome, its features really start to shine.

Expect every build to be as robust as it gets. To achieve this, the German outfit opts for a Volkswagen Crafter as the donor vehicle, which then welcomes a curated collection of upgrades for all-terrain performance. Of course, all-wheel drive is non-negotiable, and the IBEX has that covered.

Its 163-horsepower engine is mated to an automatic transmission, which transfers the output to the set of 18″ beadlock wheels shod in LoderTire AT#1 tires for reliable traction. Flared fenders likewise denote its trail-ready configuration alongside retractable running boards and a forward-facing LED light bar.

Elsewhere, the camper van touts an integrated awning with lights, a two-part flyscreen door, framed windows, a slide-out refrigerator, a partition wall, a kitchen, a living area, a bathroom, and a Volkswagen multimedia system. Sunlight made sure to keep the production model as close to the concept.

“The IBEX is made for what cannot be planned. For routes not marked on any map,” as noted by the official website. Clients have four paint finishes to choose from: Glacier Blue, Lava Black, Stormy Grey, and Desert Sand. Exclusive decals also adorn the exterior.

Images courtesy of Sunlight