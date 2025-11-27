Despite the substantial improvements in electric motor and battery technologies, range anxiety remains a constant concern among EV proponents. While photovoltaic panels are a feasible alternative for four-wheelers, the same can’t be said for two-wheelers. Meanwhile, the SOLARIS concept might have a clever solution to this dilemma.

The global sustainability initiative is consistently exploring unique ways to power green mobility platforms. While hydrogen fuel cells have gained traction over the years, it seems battery-electric systems remain the golden standard for EVs and electric motorcycles. As for the e-moto in question, it’s the work of MASK Architects.

Specifically, reports identify Öznur Pınar Cer and Danilo Petta as the duo behind the SOLARIS. At first glance, we have a high-riding futuristic silhouette. The geometric frame and body panels further lend a rugged vibe akin to that of dual-sport bikes. However, the secret to its supposedly long-range capabilities hides in plain sight.

Unless you know what to look for, the SOLARIS comes with two stowable, fan-like, photovoltaic panels. These are on swivel arms and collapse neatly to swing into position underneath the subframe. Overall, the proposed configuration is convenient enough for riders to seamlessly deploy for a quick recharge and store when done.

According to the press release, this machine “integrates a high-torque electric motor for instant acceleration, regenerative braking that recovers kinetic energy, and a lightweight aluminum–carbon composite chassis engineered for strength and agility.”

Moreover, “an intelligent solar-energy management system monitors collection, storage and distribution, while a digital cockpit and optional app connectivity allow riders to track performance and solar intake in real time.” The SOLARIS demonstrates how the studio creatively addresses a potential dealbreaker for e-bikes.

Images courtesy of MASK Architects