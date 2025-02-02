French tiny home construction firm Baluchon makes minimalist living feel modern with the Cardabelle tiny house. It measures six ft. long and built on a double-axle trailer, with each space carefully maximized and organized for a homey living experience on the road.

The house design focuses on sustainability and mobility, with its spruce frame clad in red cedar and aluminum. Likewise, it uses eco-friendly insulation like cotton, hemp, and linen. Meanwhile, large glass windows invite natural sunlight while opening up the space to make it look spacious.

A glass door entrance opens to a wide open floor plan that hosts the living room on one end with enough space for a sofa. This area can also double as additional sleeping space. Then lined along the corner fronting rows of glass windows is the kitchenette/dining area.

This space has an electric cooktop, built-in cabinetry for storage, and an expanded table. On its opposite side is the staircase with storage underneath that leads to the loft bedroom. An oven and a small refrigerator are also neatly integrated into the stairs, as well as more cabinets.

Meanwhile, the bathroom is on the opposite end of the home, near the kitchen. It’s well-equipped with essential amenities. These include a modern shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet. The Cardabelle tiny house can probably sleep two adults on the loft bed and a guest in the living room. It can serve as an additional dwelling unit, an office, or even a comfortable replacement for an RV.

Images courtesy of Baluchon