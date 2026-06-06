Yamaha has something special for its fans based in the U.S.A. Its high-performance supersport model is reportedly receiving a fresh coat of paint exclusively for the said market. We know how frustrating it can feel when some models or special editions don’t make it stateside. Perhaps this 2027 YZF-R9 in Matte Phantom Blue/Fluo Red is the Japanese marque’s way of making up for this oversight.

Judging from the official website’s product page, the accompanying color schemes are Team Yamaha Blue and Raven. To be honest, the latter looks stunning in a stealthy kind of way, yet the true highlight here is not the tonal variants. The contrast between the understated finish and vibrant accents gives the bike a race-ready vibe.

You see, mounted on the 2027 YZF-R9’s gravity-cast aluminum Deltabox frame is an 890 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, three-cylinder engine. As detailed by the manufacturer, the mill has undergone precision ECU and gear ratio tuning to “provide track-worthy Supersport performance with a broad, torquey power delivery that’s easy to manage and accessible for the street.”

There’s no doubt regarding that, given its design boasts a 50/50 weight distribution. Furthermore, it comes with fully adjustable KYB suspension units on both ends. Next are the wheels wearing Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT tires. For stopping power on demand, Brembo supplies the 2027 YZF-R9 with Stylema brakes.

Riders can expect responsive handling, acceleration on demand, and reliable braking on this bad boy. Of course, Yamaha is likewise equipping the 2027 YZF-R9 with cutting-edge riding aids. The system relies on a six-axis IMU unit akin to that of the YZF-R1 superbike. Not to mention the riding comfort it brings to the table, you can’t go wrong with this sleek machine.

Images courtesy of Yamaha