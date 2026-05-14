It has been a while since we’ve spied on automotive auctions. Most likely, the constant influx of innovative new rides and aftermarket customizations kept us occupied. So, we feel it’s time to remedy this oversight and feature a listing that could be your next daily driver. A 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 with an awesome backstory could be yours.

Unfortunately, the clock is ticking. As of this writing, bids for lot number 242464 are currently at approximately $263,318 USD. Likewise, the hammer falls in less than a week. If you’re stateside, expect to shell out a bit more to import this bad boy since the unit is in Ilioupoli, Greece. Nonetheless, we believe a die-hard collector can easily write it off as a necessary expense.

For those wondering, what makes this 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 so appealing is one of the previous owners. Before exchanging hands with whoever has it in their garage now, the pony car was one of 2,048 examples in the model year’s production run. Initial delivery was to City Motors in National City, California.

At the time, the options that came with the fastback included Interior Décor, Courtesy Lighting, power steering, Extra Cooling Package, front disc brakes, a heavy-duty battery, and a fold-down rear seat. After a partial restoration, it became the property of Chuck Jones and had a brief foray in motorsport. Then, in 1999, it was tuned by none other than Carroll Shelby.

Alongside Stephen Baker, the 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 received a modern air conditioning upgrade and tweaks to its powertrain. The most notable among these is the 428ci Police Interceptor V8 with new headers. Adorned in Wimbledon White, it touts a four-speed manual gearbox, 10-spoke 15″ aluminum rims, and an AM/FM radio.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer