After a year of grueling competition across the globe, one among the 48 players qualified will stand at the top. The winner not only takes home the trophy and the distinction of being the Capcom Cup 12 champion, but also a $1 million grand prize. However, it would be cool if this one-off Hayabusa Tuned by JURI is included as well.

Fighting game enthusiasts and fans of the legendary Street Fighter series are in for a fantastic time this week. From March 11 to 15, 2026, intense battles will be fought in Tokyo, Japan, at the iconic Ryogoku Kokugikan as the Capcom Pro Tour culminates this weekend. Hence, Suzuki will have this badass bike on display at the venue.

This is the second time Street Fighter 6 receives a commemorative motorcycle. Last year, it was the GSX-8R Tuned by JURI. It seems the reception was extremely positive as the Japanese manufacturer is back with another showstopper. As a collaborative project inspired by the characters of its namesake, the cosmetic presentation is spot on.

The “world’s ultimate sportbike” receives a bespoke makeover which is noticeably in a more vibrant color scheme this time around. Although we prefer the darker and sinister look of GSX-8R Tuned by JURI, Suzuki nails the motif yet again. The livery borrows familiar aesthetic elements that define the game’s South Korean bike enthusiast.

According to the press release, “the design adopts Juri’s 2P color (different color variant for player distinction) scheme, white, black, and yellow, arranged dynamically to represent her unwavering pursuit for victory.” Attendees can take photos of or with the Hayabusa Tuned by JURI at the Suzuki booth, first floor of the Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Images courtesy of Suzuki/Capcom