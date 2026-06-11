It’s a sad day for fans of the Arrowhead Game Studios’ smash hit co-op PvE shooter. Word on the street is that Jason Momoa just dropped out of the upcoming Helldivers movie. Nonetheless, it seems the actor was busy with a cool automotive project alongside Hedley Studios on a one-of-one Bentley Blower Jnr.

Who knew the Hollywood star was into classic machines, given the roles he is often cast in are the gruff types? One would assume that his ride of choice would be your typical muscle car or perhaps a badass bike.

This assumption was based on his latest stint as Lobo in the DCU’s latest film, Supergirl. He reportedly commissioned this classy, one-off EV conversion from the shop, which operates out of Bicester – a market town in Oxfordshire, England.

The press release was also quick to point out that “Momoa’s Bentley Blower Jnr has been developed with more than 100 bespoke or specially created elements, each chosen to give the car its own character and meaning.” So far, it exudes an air of elegance.

Hedley Studios calls the custom tonal paint scheme Momoa Crimson. Instead of the usual chrome accents, this emission-free mobility platform features aged brass. It prominently appears on the fenders, bodywork, detailing, spoked rims, and hand-carved skull drive selector.

As you all know, the metal eventually develops a distinct patina over time, which many find fascinating. We’re guessing the technical side matches that of the regular Bentley Blower Jnrs. Hence, it’s likely sporting the same 48V green powertrain that cranks out approximately 20 horsepower. Just enough to hit a maximum speed of 45 mph.

Images courtesy of Hedley Studios