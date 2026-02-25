Purveyors of rare vehicles are likely gathering at the Biltmore Hotel, Coral Gables, Miami, Florida, for the ModaMiami auction by RM Sotheby’s. We earlier featured a “Tailor Made” 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione as one of the notable lots. However, it appears another outstanding supercar is due to hit the stage as well. We have a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition.

The official details describe it as one of only 343 examples to hit the market in 2006. This stunning machine may not seem as special as the rest of the lineup, but it should appeal to certain buyers. Fans of the Blue Oval’s exploits in motorsports hold this model in high regard.

Furthermore, the exterior paint job pays tribute to the John Wyer Gulf Oil race car design. The listing indicates the official color codes as “Heritage Blue with Epic Orange GT stripes with four white roundels.”

It means whoever wins the bidding can decorate it with their favorite number. A distinctive livery on an exclusive ride is a combination you don’t regularly find in auctions. Furthermore, the 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition also sports lightweight BBS forged aluminum rims.

Behind the wheels are Gun Metal Gray calipers. Upon checking, chassis number 1FAFP90S46Y401885 is reportedly showing only 661.8 miles on its odometer. Likewise included with the vehicle are the owner’s manuals, a Deluxe Marti report, and a Ford GT certificate.

Under the hood is a 5.4-liter DOHC V-8 engine with a Lysholm twin-screw supercharger. The 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition produces 550 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque. Its mill is matched to a Ricardo six-speed manual gearbox. Finally, testing shows a top speed of 205 mph and a zero-to-60 mph acceleration of 3.3 seconds.

Images courtesy of RM Sotheby’s