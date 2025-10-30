While the yachting industry is still figuring out the most efficient way of navigating the seas with minimal to no emissions, there’s already an option readily available. Leveraging the abundance of clean energy from the wind, sails are once again trending among shipbuilders. For instance, we have the Leopard 52, the largest in its range.

“The all-new Leopard 52 is the most versatile cruising catamaran in her class. Built for blue water passagemaking, long-term liveaboard comfort, and unforgettable cruising experiences, she adapts to your lifestyle with unmatched flexibility,” writes Leopard Catamarans.

Although monohulls are visually more striking, multi-hull vessels offer larger spaces and stability even in rough conditions. Should you commission this blueprint in the future, here are some of the standard attributes it comes with. By default, it’s packing two Yanmar 57-horsepower engines with an upgrade to twin Yanmar 80-horsepower units.

To go fully eco-friendly, electric-drive configurations are also available. Nonetheless, the bulk of every journey typically relies on the massive 1,182 square feet sail to navigate the seas and oceans. Another fascinating selling point of the Leopard 52 is the sheer number of customizations.

Buyers can pick from several layouts with a corresponding number of accommodations. Take the main saloon, for example. By default, the L-shaped sofa features a folding table. However, it’s also possible to replace it with a coffee table instead. Four cabins provide the largest volumes, but a six-cabin setup can sleep more people.

“With multiple layout options, seamless indoor-outdoor flow, and robust construction, the Leopard 52 carries forward the DNA of her award-winning predecessor, the Leopard 50, and raises the bar with modern innovations, elevated style, and superior sailing performance, notes Leopard Catamarans.

Images courtesy of Leopard Catamarans