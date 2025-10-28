In 2018, Rivian officially announced its flagship models. We have the R1T and R1S, a full-size pickup truck and SUV, respectively. The unique selling points of these battery-electric platforms were off-road capabilities and performance. Instead of expanding its catalog with other types of EVs, it seems the marque is sticking with two for now. Meanwhile, we have the TM-B modular e-bike.

This two-wheeler is by ALSO — a former micromobility subsidiary of Rivian that now operates as a separate business group. With a focus on personal transport, a bicycle makes sense because of its familiar form factor and efficiency in urban environments. However, the TM-B is more than just slapping an electric motor and battery and calling it a day.

“Whether you’re a morning-drop-off-to-commute-crusher or a weekend-trail-ride-dirt-demon, there’s a top frame for every trip,” reads the marketing materials. It comes with a step-through frame, but it is not your average city e-bike.

ALSO intends to deliver a machine that can quickly adapt to its user’s needs. Therefore, the clever solution here is to incorporate a hot-swappable top frame. Currently, the TM-B supports three: Solo, Utility, and Bench.

Like it says, the first is the standard saddle for a single rider, while the second is for folks who want to haul stuff or mount a child seat. Lastly, the third add-on is either for comfort or for a tandem passenger.

Choose between the standard battery unit for up to 60 miles of range or go for the Large to reach up to 100 miles on a single charge. Furthermore, the removable battery pack doubles as a power bank with an output rated at 240W via USB-C. The TM-B also supports wireless OTA updates for improvements and more.

Images courtesy of ALSO