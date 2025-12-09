Architect Giulia Foscari, founder of UNA/UNLESS, teamed up with Technogym to create an autonomous architectural object that offers a lot of surprises within its sculptural framework. More than a monolithic figure, the OTTAGONO GYM conceals unexpected functionalities inside and out.

At first glance, it may look nothing more than a commanding presence in the room with its geometrical shape. But its design alone already invites curiosity and tactile interaction. Designed for Cassina Custom, the structure cleverly integrates a lighting system in its framework. The light emits a large circular beam upwards.

“On its summit, a lighting system transforms OTTAGONO into a light that shines upwards as a floor lamp combining and merging in a single object furniture design and a lighting system,” Foscari said. But as its name entails, it discreetly and neatly integrates a personal gym within its column.

Its compact volume manages to incorporate all the necessary elements for a complete training session. The confined space of a singular stand-alone furniture element unfolds within dedicated gym-rooms. It opens to reveal an integrated video system remotely connected to a full set of Technogym equipment and technologies that further enhance the workout experience.

OTTAGONO GYM is essentialy a full gym system that occupies less than 1 square meter. It has equipment for body building, strength training, and more. “In times when spaces are increasingly fluid and multifunctional, opening OTTAGONO is like opening a room within a room,” Foscari added.

OTTAGONO GYM debuted during Milan Design Week and expected for installation at Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in Antibes. It will have its exclusive preview at the Cassina Store Milano.

Images courtesy of UNA/UNLESS