The Breeze Wrap Pack offers a sustainable way to cool down and get comfortable whether indoors or outdoors and no matter the activity. It functions like a mix between an ice pack and a wet towel. Except, it’s dry and doesn’t give you frost bites as it doesn’t need refrigeration.

It doesn’t work like those cooling wraps with frozen gel packs. Instead, it features a Hi-Tech refrigerant that freezes at any temperature lower than 83F / 28C. A simple dip in a bucket of water and it solidifies from its melted state, which normally happens after it’s done it’s job cooling you down.

The Breeze Wrap Pack relies on your body’s natural coping mechanism to release heat, which is through perspiration. It absorbs the heat from your body and in the process, liquifies the coolant. It takes about 110,000 Joules of heat energy to melt the Breeze Wrap pack. In turn, your skin stays up to 15F / 8C cooler during the entire process.

Likewise, since there’s no frozen element, then there’s also zero condensation so you get purely dry cooling. Once dipped in water, it releases the heat absorbed from your body to the air before it solidifies, ready for action. There’s no electricity, no wet feeling afterward, just dry and comfortable cooling experience.

The Breeze Wrap Pack offers a sustainable and eco-friendly approach to staying cool and comfortable whether you’re on an outdoor adventure, at the gym, cycling, or even just at home relaxing. It even works with muscle recovery (like those cold ice baths) and helps relieve targeted headaches too. It can wrap around your head, your neck, your arm, leg, and even around your waist via extenders.

Images courtesy of Breeze