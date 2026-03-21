A team of former Tesla engineers designed Fort to help you kickstart and progress on your strength training. It’s a screenless wearable fitness tracker that’s unlike any of its kind, as it automatically detects physical activity or exercises using motion sensors.

It detect reps, sets, and rest periods, and works with a companion app that displays insights after each workout. It provides historical data, including session scores, rep velocity, per-muscle volume breakdowns, rep cadence, and time under tension.

The mobile app also logs your proximity to failure and rest times. It also displays feedback on your form, including range of motion and velocity. Fort also provides insight into your muscular effort or fatigue.