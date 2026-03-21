A team of former Tesla engineers designed Fort to help you kickstart and progress on your strength training. It’s a screenless wearable fitness tracker that’s unlike any of its kind, as it automatically detects physical activity or exercises using motion sensors.
It detect reps, sets, and rest periods, and works with a companion app that displays insights after each workout. It provides historical data, including session scores, rep velocity, per-muscle volume breakdowns, rep cadence, and time under tension.
The mobile app also logs your proximity to failure and rest times. It also displays feedback on your form, including range of motion and velocity. Fort also provides insight into your muscular effort or fatigue.
It provides muscle-level insights, tracks your progress over time, and lets you know if you’re doing enough. The device uses an IMU (accelerometer + gyroscope) and a PPG heart rate sensor to identify exercises, count reps, measure bar speed, and estimate proximity to failure in real time.
The team says Fort recognizes over 50 exercises, from barbell compounds to cable accessories. It even counts how many reps you did on the leg machine. Its charging case has a built-in accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnet that you snap onto any exercise equipment. It works like an external motion sensor paired with the wristband to provide the same automatic rep and set tracking for low-body exercises.
Beyond strength, Fort also tracks cardio, sleep, and provides real-time stress detection. It logs your heart rate zones, VO2 max estimation, sleep stages (deep, light, REM), recovery scoring, overnight HRV, and more.