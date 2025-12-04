A neck strain can be debilitating, especially when left untreated for too long and it affects other parts of the body. Handheld percussion massagers help aleviate the pain and with recovery. But some are just too bulky and heavy to hold on your own. BiirdFlex Lumina, on the other hand, offers a relaxing and comfortable hands-free experience.

It features a four-sided ergonomic structure that adapts to your body’s natural curves for multi-anglle personalized traction. This design allows the device to target different body areas, not just the neck, but also the knees, wrists, elbows, ankles, and more.

BiirdFlex Lumina’s Natural Gravity Stretch uses your body’s own weight to gently decompress and realign the neck and spine. This traction effortlessly aids relieve the built-up pressure, improve posture, and restore the body’s flexibility.

Just lie back and let gravity help ease the device into massaging your neck. It gently stretches and relaxes tense muscles on the neck to ease pressure on the cervical spine. The device targets the suboccipital trigger points, or the muscles at the base of your skull that often cause tension headaches and neck stiffness.

It gently relaxes these points to help improve circulation, reduce tightness, and relieve pressure. BiirdFlex Lumina also naturally aligns the neck and spine to help improve posture through gentle traction and muscle relaxation.

This relief device offers six modes and 16 intensity levels for a customizable spa-like experience. It is easy to control via intuitive buttons on the side, remote control, or smart voice prompts. It is skin friendly, attachable to chairs, car seats, or recliners via a detachable strap, has a smart timer, and runs on a rechargeable battttery. A full three-hour charge lasts up to 120 minutes of continuous use.

