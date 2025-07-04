Smart trackers integrated in our phones and watches help us monitor our respiratory health by tracking heart rate, oxygen levels, and even blood pressure levels. But when it comes to our gut health, there’s no way to detect serious problems beforehand. It’s only when you feel the rumble or the pain and take several unwanted trips to the toilet that you have to embarrassingly give a stool sample for a checkup. Well, Throne Science’s Throne One helps you keep tab of what’s happening “down there” every time you take a dump.

This device clips to a toilet and uses a combination of computer vision and AI software to provide an overview of your gut health. Its built-in camera points to the bowl and takes a picture of your waste for analysis. Using the Bristol Stool Scale, it categorizes stool, while also analyzes changes in urine color to track hydration.

Throne One works with a companion smart app for a mess-free, touch-free, and hygienic operation. Simply clip to your toilet and it shows real-time insights through the app. It monitors gut health by analyzing certain indicators of chronic conditions to detect early health issues, as well as track hydration and other urological functions.

This device also offers personalization so you can track trends and set goals for a better gut health. Of course, it’s always embarrassingly uncomfortable for other people to see your waste. Thus, it ensures your data is secure and anonymized. Likewise, that there are no compromising photos captured. Conveniently, Throne One also supports multiple users, so other family members can benefit from their own gut health reading too.

Images courtesy of Throne Science