Artificial Intelligence is noticeably becoming more ubiquitous by the day. Modern computing platforms are shrinking in size but improving exponentially at the same time. Come to think of it, leading tech companies are also the biggest investors in the segment. With a positive outlook in general, perhaps unique concepts like the Trego would eventually hit the streets.

Since society is eager for a sustainable future, it’s only a matter of time before technological advancements surpass current limitations. For example, the latest battery-electric systems are now more potent than traditional internal combustion engines. Furthermore, range anxiety is no longer as prevalent as before.

A team of South Korean designers under Wooks and YUPD came up with a personal mobility unit that can handle more than just your commute. The Trego resembles a compact yet sleek sit-down scooter. However, it also doubles as a fitness coach of sorts to guide your daily walks or runs.

“Seamless mobility for every step” is the working slogan for this cool project. We’ve all tried to motivate ourselves in one way or the other, but it’s totally different when a robot pushes you to get off your butt. Let’s just be thankful it does not deliver a small shock when we lag behind.

With this hybrid autonomous machine as your companion, it turns into a recovery ride on the way back after every workout. The digital instrument panel, folding handlebars, and footrests sit flush when the Trego functions as your AI pacesetter and deploy when it switches to mobility mode.

Images courtesy of Wooks/YUPD/Behance