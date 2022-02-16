For the outdoor enthusiasts with a preference for tactical themes, there are plenty of products that carry the theme. However, it’s a different story when it comes to recreational vehicles or campers. If you prefer not to go the aftermarket customization route, Xpedition Pro presents a rugged model they call the XPro One.

The manufacturer certainly does not hold back with the rugged aesthetics of this badass adventure machine. Instead of a blackout color scheme, the exterior is in a camouflage print. Similar to others like it, the XPro One starts off with an Iveco Daily 4×4 as the donor machine.

Xpedition Pro allows clients to choose from three wheelbase options. The shortest is at 133.9 inches, followed by 148.8 inches, and finally, the longest is at 164.7 inches. Depending on how much legroom you need inside, pick one that fits.

According to Xpedition Pro, the RV packs a 3.0-liter diesel engine rated at 177 horsepower with 317 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can select between a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, a heavy-duty transfer case ensures adaptability to get the XPro One out of sticky situations.

Off-road excursions will regularly present obstacles normal RVs cannot handle. Luckily, the XPro One is not like any other average motorhome. You’ll notice a generous ride height and the steep angle of its rear undercarriage. This beefy behemoth can handle a 37-degree approach angle and 27-degree departure angle like a charm.

As for creature comforts, the interior has enough room to sleep three adults. A kitchenette with a sink, a refrigerator, and a two-burner stove keeps everybody well fed. There’s a bathroom for when nature calls and a shower if you need one. The XPro One relies on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for off-grid power.

Images courtesy of Xpedition Pro