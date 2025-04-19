Titanium’s utility is more justified when used for crafting outdoor gear because it is strong yet lightweight. Using it for kitchenware seems unconventional. But Titaner says otherwise and aims to prove its versatile functionality in the kitchen with the Titanium Oven Tray.

While its main objective is for oven use, it can also serve various purposes. But for starters, as a baking sheet it does wonders with the food outcome. That’s because titanium isn’t just about weight and strength. It’s also about oven fluctuations, which can happen due to several factors: a faulty thermostat or door seal or bad ventilation.

Traditional baking trays can’t handle fluctuations which could lead to inconsistent temperature. Titaner’s Titanium Oven Tray claims to reduce fluctuations inside the oven “within just 0°C to 5°C,” ensuring even heat distribution, which then reduces overbaking or raw spots and yields consistent results.

Its ultra-efficient heat transfer speeds up cooking by up to 20%, resulting in the perfect food texture and flavor. Moreover, the tray’s innovative groove design channels away excess oil and moisture so food, like bacon, stays crispy and delicious.

Titaner’s Titanium Oven Tray is CNC-machined from GR2 titanium. It retains its form even under drastic temperature changes. It is easy to clean and can even handle direct flame contact and temperatures as high as 882°C.

But its functionality extends from an oven tray to a cutting board, serving tray, steamer, cooking pan, and more. Not to mention, it’s lighter than stainless steel at 1.65kg and extremely durable. According to Titaner, it can live for a century, making it heirloom worthy.

