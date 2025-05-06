Ninja was a brand that disrupted the kitchen appliance scene with its range of high-performance blenders. For years, the company diversified its product portfolio to cover almost every segment in culinary equipment and technology. Just in time for summer cookouts/backyard barbecues, check out the FlexFlame, available in black or stainless steel designs.

Before you make a decision, think about how many folks, on average, are usually served during gatherings. For portability and flexibility, the Woodfire series comes highly recommended. These are tabletop models that are easy to transport and brimming with high-tech features.

The FlexFlame lineup, on the other hand, is the freestanding type. The standard package includes two packs of woodfire pellets (All-Purpose Blend and Robust Blend), which are welcome extras from Ninja. Everybody knows that wood smoke is crucial for that distinct grilled goodness.

This bad boy measures 48.31 inches high, 59.57 inches wide, and 25.08 inches thick. It’s on the hefty side at 130.7 lbs., but should be easy to push or pull courtesy of its heavy-duty locking casters. The bottom cabinet opens to reveal a compartment for a 20 lbs. propane tank.

You’ll also find the grease catcher tray underneath for a no-mess cleanup of all drippings. The FlexFlame also has a precision burner control dial on the front of the side shelf on the right. Another side shelf is located to the left. Both are handy as food preparation surfaces.

Pop the lid open to access a generous cooking top alongside a warming rack. Wood pellets go into the WoodFire Smoke Box, which connects to the Cyclonic Fan system. The latter evenly circulates hot air and smoke within when the cover is closed. The FlexFlame is also compatible with a wide range of optional accessories from Ninja.

Images courtesy of Ninja