Outdoor celebrations that call for wine equally need glasses designed for outdoor use. We’re talking unbreakable ones that look and feel exquisite as if they’re made for fine dining, yet made of plastic. Specifically, the Unbreakable Wine Glass from Djuce Studio.

This is made from Tritan, a BPA-free plastic variety that mimics the look and feel of glass. Its crystal-clear like glass, but it’s shatterproof, doesn’t crack, break, scratch, or chip. It’s sturdy, easy to clean, and is an eco-friendly alternative to plastic for drinking vessels.

Djuce Studio’s Unbreakable Wine Glass speaks of the brand’s Scandinavian design heritage, showcasing simplicity and elegance. It features smooth edges for comfort and maximum drinkability and the ripple pattern on the surface comprising of symmetrical vertical lines give it a sophisticated silhouette that creates beautiful reflections.

Moreover, the glass has an extra thin construction to mimic the thinness and elegance of a wine glass and a classic drop shape that lets you easily swirl spirits. Not to mention, Tritan is a flexible material so if you accidentally step or sit on the glass, it will naturally just return to its original shape.

Djuce Studio’s Unbreakable Wine Glass is dishwasher safe and super lightweight so you can bring it anywhere. Tritan is also reusable, which makes this glass reusable too. Just wash and use it again on your next adventure, be it at the beach, the pool, on a picnic, during camping, and more. It measures 3.35″ × 3.54″ and holds 14 oz of liquid. It even comes with its own storage box for safekeeping.

Images courtesy of Djuce Studio