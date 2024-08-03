In 2010, a Chinese startup entered the growing smartphone market as an Android OEM. At the time, nobody knew that Xiaomi was also vying for other markets. These days, it’s already a global name with a diverse product portfolio. However, its latest venture hopes to set a new record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife with the SU7 Ultra.

The average tech-savvy consumer is aware of Xiaomi’s outstanding growth. In fact, it caters to almost every segment. The SU7 (Speed Ultra 7) is a sporty sedan poised as a green daily driver with premium bells and whistles.

On the other hand, the SU7 Ultra is currently in the prototype stage, but will eventually become the company’s flagship trim. As it stands right now, buyers can only order the SU7 Max, which boasts an impressive output of 664 horsepower and 618 lb-ft of torque.

It seems Xiaomi has a lofty target in mind before it deems the EV ready for mass production. The team behind the SU7 Ultra intends to eclipse the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT’s lap time. This is no easy task and everything depends on the man behind the wheel when the big day comes this October.

Powering this sleek beast is a triple-motor powertrain cranking out a whopping 1,527 horsepower. Xiaomi notes the SU7 Ultra can accelerate from zero to 62 mph in 1.97 seconds and reach a top speed of 217 mph. The unit hitting the track is wearing carbon fiber components.

It’s unclear if further modifications to the interior are included for weight savings, but the target is below 4,400 lbs. The manufacturer is outfitting the SU7 Ultra with a custom aero kit. purportedly delivering a downforce of more than 4,700 lbs.

Images courtesy of Xiaomi