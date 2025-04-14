Given the ubiquity of electric vehicles, it would seem that consumers can only choose from two types. We have traditional internal combustion engines or cutting-edge battery-electric powertrains. However, many forget there is a third option. Bentley certainly remembers as it opens reservations for hybrid versions of the new generation Continental GT/GTC.

For this piece, let’s focus on the coupe and cabriolet versions of the luxury marque’s grand tourer. As the spec sheet reveals, both configurations are practically on par except for a couple of metrics. Thus, it’s all a matter of personal preference here.

Under the hood is an Ultra Performance Hybrid system comprised of a 4.0-liter V8 and an electric motor. These combine to crank out around 771 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. For those wondering, all-electric driving is available with a range of approximately 53 miles.

Bentley claims the new generation Continental GT/GTC can zip from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and 3.2 seconds, respectively. Meanwhile, top speed is where the hardtop inches ahead of the convertible. It peaks at 208 mph, while the latter is electronically limited to 177 mph for safety reasons.

A few cosmetic enhancements also endow the duo with a fresh yet bold profile. These include the headlights, taillights, grille, bumper, and other decorative exterior elements. For a more imposing stance, Bentley can kit the vehicles out with an exclusive set of 22″ wheels.

Lastly, the cabin is brimming with premium appointments to elevate style and passenger comfort. Buyers can even pick between various wood veneers, aluminum trims, and carbon fiber, among others. Of course, bespoke customizations of the new generation Continental GT/GTC are possible courtesy of Mulliner.

