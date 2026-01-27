The latest Xiaomi Smart Double Stack Air Fryer addresses the common problem of limited countertop space in the kitchen. It is 35% smaller horizontally than its predecessor, yet packs a spacious interior for all your cooking needs.

It’s smaller but bigger in capacity and smarter in design. Its dual baskets offer a combined 12L cooking capacity, while a double grill design allows it to cook four dishes at once, making it ideal for family meals.

Moreover, the Xiaomi Smart Double Stack Air Fryer offers rapid 360-degree airflow cooking. Hot air circulates to heat food quickly and evenly, delivering crispy exterior with a tender interior.

This kitchen appliance runs on a powerful 2800W output, making it 71% more efficient that a conventional oven. The top and bottom baskets handle family meals with ease, with option to synchronize temperature and duration when cooking same dishes in both baskets.

There’s also an option to use different settings for each basket using the SYNC button, where you can select the temperature and duration separately. The Xiaomi Smart Double Stack Air Fryer offers a wide temperature range from 40 to 230°C.

It features an interactive colored LCD touch screen display. This smart machine also has an indicator light and plays a sound to remind you to flip your food. It also has a companion app where you can choose from hundreds of recipes and schedule cooking in advance.

The Xiaomi Smart Double Stack Air Fryer offers a Drying Mode option that ensures the metal interior stay dry to prevent bacterial growth. Meanwhile, for hassle-free cooking, you can choose from the 14 preset controls when cooking fries, stake, fish, cake, vegetables, and more.

Images courtesy of Xiaomi