Hot coffee gone cold is an all-too common occurence for those who get too focused on their task at hand that they forget about that previously steeming mug. Then it’s usually off to the microwave to re-heat the coffee. Instead of relying on electricity, designer Germain Verbrackel suggested a more sustainable method of warming drinks. His new Warmer concept uses tealight candle to sustain the heat.

The design is simple and practical, featuring an aluminum and brushed steel two-part component including a cup and its dedicated base. Its use is very analog and straightforward. There are no buttons, power cables, or electric conductivity.

Instead, Warmer relies on a single tealight candle to warm the cup from below. The base has a circular spot for the candle to sit on, where its flame can directly hit the bottom of the cup. The cup, on the other hand, stands firmly above the candle via a vertical support structure attached to the circular base.

The black handle on the cup adds a contrasting pop of color against the all-metal sheen of its other components. The candle provides just the right amount of heat to continuosly warm the cup and its contents.

Using aluminum for the cup is a great choice as it is highly heat conducive. Likewise, using a tealight candle is cost-effective as it is cheap and burns for hours. It also adds ambiance to any room. Aside from coffee, Warmer also supports a small bowl or small pan so it can heat sauces or dishes that benefit from low, steady heat.

Images courtesy of Germain Verbrackel/Behance