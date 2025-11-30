Enjoy the full flavor and aroma of liquor from a tulip-shaped glass that allows its aromatics to shine. This applies to Viski’s Alchemi Whiskey Tasting Glass, a meticulously designed tumbler that aerates spirits effortlessly with its unique design.

This is a double-walled borosilicate glass specifically designed to amplify the tasting experience of fine spirits. It enhances the smell and flavor so you cherish and savor the taste till the last drop. Its tulip shaped internal vessel enhances the liquor’s aroma for increased scent delivery.

The pronounced ridged design of Viski’s Alchemi Whiskey Tasting Glass helps aerate the spirits when swirled. It allows ethanol to evaporate and disperse from the surface so you can taste the nuances. This helps release the aromatics upwards for enhanced smell and taste.

Meanwhile, the double-walled construction helps maintain the liquor at a consistent temperatue and prevents condensation. It also protects the liquor from the heat of your hand to keep whiskey colder sans the need for more ice.

Moreover, Viski’s Alchemi Whiskey Tasting Glass is just the right size: not too small nor too large to grip comfortably in the hand. It holds 60z of your favorite spirits. This glass offers the best of both worlds with its smooth, sleek silhouette reminiscent of classic tumbler designs and an internal tulip shaped vessel that elevates the liquor sipping experience.

Users vouched at its efficient earation and temperature control. It is also lightweight, dishwasher safe, and makes an elegant addition in your bar. Its multi-faceted surface creates a nice interplay of light and shadows. This glass is perfect for nosing and sipping and ideal for those who take their whiskey or bourbon drinking seriously.

Images courtesy of Viski