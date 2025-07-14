If you’re a pet lover you’d always want them to have only healthy and nutritious food. Especially if your pet has digestive problems, then feeding them canned or dried food can be risky. You never really know if there are fillers in the food you give. Total Pet Kitchen Multicooker (TPK) helps by giving you total control of your pet’s daily meals. This way, you know first hand what goes into their food.

If we humans like homecooked food, then the same goes for our furry families. Nothing beats a warm meal cooked in the comfort of the kitchen and using only fresh and healthy ingredients. This machine offers that possibility. It’s “the first-of-its-kind countertop appliance designed specifically for cooking and dispensing healthy food for pets using human-grade ingredients.”

Total Pet Kitchen was developed over two years with the help of veterinarians, chefs, nutritionists, pet owners, and engineers. It simplifies fresh pet food preparation at home sans the mess and guesswork of traditional cooking. It combines mixing, cooking, and extrusion so you can serve nutritious pet food using only real ingredients.

This machine can prep a week’s worth of food in a single batch to save you time. Its key features include an easy-to-read control panel with illuminated progress indicators and four programmable settings for fish, beef, chicken, and grain-free meals. It has a 4.5-qt ceramic-coated inner pot and easy to remove inner cooking components for washing.

Moreover, forget scooping as Total Pet Kitchen offers automatic extrusion and dispensing of cooked food mixture. If you want further guidance, TPK collaborated with a veterinary consultant team to provide a library of expert-reviewed recipes and guides viewable online through videos and written resources.

Images courtesy of Total Pet Kitchen