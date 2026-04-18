Power outages are always an inconvenience, especially if you have produce or meat stored in the fridge. If your house is not solar-powered, then power stations always come in handy, like the compact FridgePower from BLUETTI.

As its name implies, it ensures your refrigerator keeps running even when not connected to the local grid. It’s a backup battery that takes minimal space, mounted on the kitchen wall, or even placed above the fridge. It’s merely 75 mm thick (under three inches) and is light enough to carry around, at 19 kg (42 lb).

BLUETTI’s FridgePower features a user-friendly plug-and-play system: just plug it into a regular wall outlet, then connect it to your fridge. It boasts a battery capacity of 2,016 Wh, which, according to the company, can power a standard 2-kWH, 18-22-cu-ft (510-623-L) fridge for 22 hours on a full charge. It automatically turns on within 10 minutes of the power going out.

As with its previous releases, this power station uses reliable and safe lithium iron phosphate battery cells that last about 4,000 cycles before degrading. The battery operates quietly in the background at 30 dB, unlike traditional fuel or gas-powered generators.

Moreover, BLUETTI’s FridgePower offers versatile functionality. It not only powers the refrigerator but also other devices, including Wi-Fi routers, laptop chargers , lamps, and phones, using its two AC outlets. Additionally, the battery capacity can be extended up to 8 kWh using external battery packs. The addition will keep the fridge running for up to a week or convert the battery into an off-grid power solution. A companion mobile app offers remote monitoring of the battery and more.

Images courtesy of BLUETTI