Tackle meal times with ease and comfort with the new Ninja Crispi Pro Glass Air Fryer. Its six-in-one functionality offers effortless meal preps from start to finish. It can tackle a wide range of recipes at a touch of a button.

It uses thermal shock resistant glass cooking containers instead of the usual metal or plastic basket. There’s a 2.5-quart container for smaller portions, a 4-quart, and a 6-quart CleanCrisp glassware for larger meals. Each container has its own lid, so you can store leftover food directly in the glass and straight into the fridge.

This minimizes cleanup and the need to transfer food into another container. Moreover, the glass container lets you clearly monitor the cooking process and adds aesthetic appeal to the already sleek Ninja Crispi Pro Glass Air Fryer.

When it comes to cooking, this kitchen appliance offers 1800 watts of cooking power. Its intuitive and user-friendly interface features preset functions including max crisp, air fry, bake, roast, re-crisp, and dehydrate.

The Ninja Crispi Pro Glass Air Fryer cooks with accuracy and consistency using precise temperature control for perfect results every time. It has a modular base that adapts to multiple glassware sizes. This makes it an ideal appliance when cooking for a large crowd, hosting a party, or for a family. It tackles the entire cooking process from meal prep, to cooking, storing, and reheating. It is even available in different colors to suit your preference or match your kitchen’s aesthetic, including Ash Gray, Cyberspace, Bone, and Rose Quartz.

