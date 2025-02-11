Carving is a skill that takes years to master. For most artisans, wood is usually the medium of choice. On the other hand, some professionals can also work their magic on a variety of materials. So far there is a notable caveat. The more intricate the design, the longer it takes to complete. It’s about time we leverage technology for personal projects courtesy of the Genmitsu Cubiko.

The feeling of accomplishment from crafting something by hand is beyond compare. However, humans can never replicate the accuracy of a CNC machine. Sadly, the prohibitive cost of these types of equipment limits them for industrial applications and mass production of precision parts.

Meanwhile, the SainSmart Team is crowdfunding an affordable and modular model for consumer use. The Genmitsu Cubiko is billed as “an affordable and smart desktop CNC for everyone,” reads the Kickstarter page. Furthermore, it’s ready to use straight out of the box after a simple setup.

This versatile tool will streamline processes that are typically considered as specialty services provided by engineering firms. The Genmitsu Cubiko is compatible with MDF, PCB, bamboo, plywood, gold, brass, aluminum, copper, resin, carbon fiber, acrylic, and leather. These are just a few of the supported materials.

Dimensions are listed at 11.81″ x 13.19″ x 12.52″ (LxWxH) with a 5.91″ x 4.33″ x 1.57″ work area. As noted by the official specifications, it can likewise handle CNC carving, PCB milling, laser engraving, precision drawing, and polishing. It’s practically an all-in-one platform for tech-savvy hobbyists or craftsmen.

The Genmitsu Cubiko is also easy to operate. Use a computer, a smartphone, or the control panel. Additionally, as of this writing, 2,320 backers have already pledged $865,361, which is remarkably beyond the $30,000 goal with 25 days to go.

Images courtesy of SainSmart Team