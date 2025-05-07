Piaggio is an Italian marque motorcycle enthusiasts recognize for the iconic Vespa. Nevertheless, not everyone knows that it offers more than just urban mobility platforms. In line with this year’s Star Wars Day, fans can finally grab a real-life astromech droid of their own, albeit with a different functionality. This is the G1T4-M1N1, your high-tech cargo carrier.

We love the clever tweak to the name, as it’s basically a special version of the Gita Mini. Instead of the standard tonal colorways, this SKU flaunts cool decorative graphics that resemble the R2 series of astromech droids. For those wondering, this machine is an automated replacement for smaller cargo/shopping trolleys.

It’s ideal for days when you prefer to walk to the nearest grocery or shops. The G1T4-M1N1 measures 17.9″ x 16.5″ x 18.9″ (LxWxH) and weighs 28 lbs. It rides on two large wheels mounted on each side. The placement of each axle ensures even weight distribution, which minimizes the need for motorized balance compensation.

This robot helper packs advanced sensors and cameras, which help it recognize the user and navigate around obstacles. Pop the lid open to access a 16.4-liter compartment, enough to hold one large grocery bag. Do keep in mind that the G1T4-M1N1 only supports a maximum weight capacity of 20 lbs.

A full charge will last up to 7 hours or a maximum range of 21 miles. Don’t expect it to zoom about like a maniac as Piaggio Fast Forward limits the top speed to 6 mph only. LEDs light up to denote the unit’s current status. Download the mygita companion app and pair it with the G1T4-M1N1 to monitor various metrics and receive over-the-air updates.

Images courtesy of Piaggio Fast Forward