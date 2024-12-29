Tech-savvy consumers in the market for a new slate probably think the only choices are from Apple and Samsung. Moreover, there are other Android OEMs with mid-range and high-end options available. If for some reason you want to check out just have far E Ink technology has progressed, ONYX offers a versatile yet affordable device. This is the BOOX Note Air C.

It still surprises us that there are people who are not aware of large format E Ink platforms. Perhaps they assume these energy-efficient panels are exclusively limited to smaller e-book readers and other niche gadgets. Furthermore, these screens now come with full-color support. Despite these advancements, potential buyers should be aware of the benefits and downsides.

Before we get into that, let’s learn about the core specifications of the BOOX Note Air C. ONYX did indicate the exact chipset, but sources claim it’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750g. The silicon matches the 8-core 2 GHz description. RAM is 6 GB along with a 64 GB ROM and a MicroSD/MicroSDHC expansion slot.

The tablet runs on Android 13 out of the box. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 provide wireless connectivity, while it’s powered by a 3,700 mAh battery. Depending on how heavy your usage pattern is, this bad boy will last over a week on a single charge. Dimensions are 226 mm x 193 mm x 5.8 mm, while weight is around 430 grams.

ONYX is outfitting the BOOX Note Air C with a 10.3″ E Ink Kaleido 3 panel illuminated by MOON Light 2 technology. For protection, the display is covered by ONYX Glass. Capacitive touch makes it intuitive to use, but the additional Wacom touch layer detects up to 4,096 pressure levels from the included stylus.

Images courtesy of ONYX